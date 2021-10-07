A Jefferson County Public Schools bus was involved in a crash in the California neighborhood Thursday morning, sending one student to the hospital with minor injuries. The accident is the third bus crash for the school district in less than two months and comes as JCPS struggles with a bus driver shortage.

A spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department told WFPL News the school bus was carrying five students down 15th street around 8 a.m., when the bus slowed to stop at the railroad tracks and was rear-ended by another vehicle.

Police the injured student was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital. LMPD continues to investigate.

An Aug. 31 crash sent 14 students to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the car that T-boned the bus in that crash died.

Another crash on Sept. 2 involved a Louisville Water Company truck and sent two students to the hospital with minor injuries.

Like many districts across the state and the country, JCPS is facing a bus driver shortage, forcing the district to reduce routes and crowd more students onto buses.