Kentucky has once again broken its recently set COVID-19 daily case count record with 9,836 new cases.

“That is a new record after yesterday’s new record, and the day before’s a new record here in Kentucky,” Gov. Andy Beshear said at a press conference Thursday.

Wednesday the state reported 9,807 and on Tuesday 6,915.

The positivity rate is currently 23.67%.

Almost one in four Kentuckians are testing positive for COVID-19.

Beshear expressed anxiety about hospitals becoming overwhelmed with an influx of new patients.

“There is real cause for concern that hospitals can and maybe will be overrun again,” Beshear said. “We are looking at plans on how to augment them.”

He said it is possible that the state could turn to student nursing programs and the Kentucky National Guard for help.

Beshear also said that people can help by getting vaccinated, boosted and wearing their masks.

Wastewater testing also revealed COVID-19 outbreaks at correctional facilities across the state.

“We now have some significant outbreaks in our state prisons across Kentucky, in Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex, Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women, Roederer Correctional Complex, Lee Adjustment Center, and right now that’s our main list,” Beshear said.

Each of those facilities is waiting for more than 200 PCR test results, according to the governor.

At Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex and Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women, the outbreaks are so severe that they have been placed under lockdown.

No visitations, in-person or virtual, will be allowed until employees are able to get the outbreak under control. Beshear said there will be no movement within the facilities until officials can confirm who is positive for coronavirus.