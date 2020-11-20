Just as new statewide restrictions went into place aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced another 3,825 cases of COVID-19.

That’s a one-day record for cases, and pushes the number of cases statewide to 152,206 since the pandemic began.

Beshear also announced 20 more deaths, bringing the pandemic death toll to 1,762.

“This is exponential growth. It is shattering records over and over until we stop it,” Gov. Beshear said in a statement.

Earlier this week the governor imposed new restrictions, starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, aimed at schools, restaurants, bars and other public spaces.

“We’ve got new restrictions in place to help us slow down this speeding train and prevent avoidable death,” Beshear said.

Beshear also reported 1, 544 hospitalizations with 366 patients in intensive care units and 188 patients on ventilators.