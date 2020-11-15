The state of Kentucky has set another weekly record for cases of COVID-19, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

Beshear reported 1,449 cases on Sunday, the highest number for this day since the pandemic began. Reporting is limited on Sundays and numbers are typically smaller.

“This is not a drill,” Beshear said in his daily statement on Sunday. “This is a health emergency that we all need to take seriously.”

Beshear also announced three more deaths related to the coronavirus, bringing the death toll in the state to 1,661.

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, said the state and nation are in the midst of the most deadly pandemic in more than 100 years.

“Unless Kentuckians come together, we will continue on this dangerous trajectory with disastrous consequences,” he said in the statement.

The governor again asked residents, business, education and community leaders for their cooperation in following his Red Zone Reduction Recommendations.