In the coming months, Legal Aid attorneys expect the pandemic to lay bare unprecedented need: people who need help fighting eviction, filing for divorce or accessing unemployment benefits and can’t afford to hire a lawyer.

Legal aid societies statewide have launched free training for lawyers who agree to provide pro-bono work in exchange for specialized training on the civil issues Kentuckians are expected to need the most help with. The initiative is called Together Lawyers Can.

Tracey Leo Taylor, the managing attorney of volunteer services and community engagement at the Legal Aid Society in Louisville, spoke with KyCIR about the initiative and what legal needs they’re anticipating related to the pandemic. Listen in the player below.