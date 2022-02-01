Minority business owners can now apply to join a local business accelerator program.

Greater Louisville Inc. – Louisville’s Chamber of Commerce – is offering a second round of the Power to Prosper Minority Business Accelerator. It will provide training and networking resources to help local business owners who are from minority communities build their organizations. The program is free of charge.

“GLI, through the extraordinary support of our investors, is thrilled to offer this free opportunity for Black, women, LGBTQ+, veteran, and disabled entrepreneurs to scale their businesses, build wealth, and become major contributors to our regional economy,” Dana Johnson, senior director of diversity, equity and inclusion at GLI said in a press release.

The Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community, Humana and Thorntons are all providing funding for the program.

GLI is partnering with Interise, a consulting firm, to create the training for the program.

According to GLI officials, the program is valued at $15,000 but is free to those who make it in the cohort.

The first cohort finished the program in December.

“While it was a major time commitment, inside and outside the regular class sessions, it has already paid major dividends for my business,” first cohort member Lameca Mickens-Yankey said in a press release.

Applications will be accepted through April 1. The second cohort is expected to begin their program in May.