With a half hour to go before the new curfew hits, law enforcement was already working to disperse crowds on either side of the Sixth and Jefferson intersection that’s been the focus of protests in the last few days.

A USA Today reporter filmed law enforcement dumping out water and milk jugs left out for protesters, and reporters on the scene said flash bangs, green smoke and tear gas were already being deployed before 8:30 p.m. Mounted officers were patrolling near West Liberty Street behind a line of officers in riot gear.

As protesters chant, “no justice, no peace,” the officers are readying pepper balls and equipped with zip ties.

Near the jail and Hall of Justice, where protesters last night broke windows and lit a small fire, troopers suited up with gas masks.

.@jacobhryan says KSP has joined LMPD outside the jail. He says KSP just suited up with gas masks. pic.twitter.com/ohNCrcMygI — 89.3 WFPL News (@WFPLNews) May 31, 2020

A separate protest has been ongoing for more than an hour in the Highlands. There, police were holding a line but didn’t deploy any tear gas or other methods.

With five minutes to go before curfew, KSP and LMPD officers began firing tear gas past retreating protesters downtown.

At the Highlands protest, the crowd began to disperse before 9 p.m., with organizers encouraging people to go home. But many people milled about, the crowd recongregated and a march east down Bardstown Road began again after 9:15 p.m.

Black Lives Matter organizer Chanelle Helm, poet Hannah Drake and Metro Council candidate Jecorey Arthur issued a video denouncing any unplanned protests.

A PSA from BLM Louisville and Co. pic.twitter.com/37Bl2qe8ym — BLM Louisville (@BLMLouisville) May 31, 2020

Stephanie Wolf, Jared Bennett, Eleanor Klibanoff, Jeff Young, Jacob Ryan and Ryan Van Velzer contributed reporting. This story will be updated.