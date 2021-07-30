The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium expires Saturday, July 31. However, state and local resources will continue to be available.

Households that make 80% or less of Louisville’s median income ━ $61,500 annually, for a family of four ━ can sign up for the city’s eviction prevention program. Assistance includes up to three months of rent. Residents facing hardship as a result of the pandemic can also apply for financial help through metro government’s Office of Resilience and Community Services. That includes utility payments.

Lexington residents can also access rental assistance through their local government, and renters in other areas of the state can get help through the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund. Mortgage assistance is also available through the Kentucky Homeowner Protection Center.

Housing advocates say they expect evictions to flood courts after the federal protections expire. As of June, landlords had already started the eviction process for about 6,000 Louisville residents.

When the CDC prolonged the eviction freeze last month, it was intended to be the last time. But, members of Congress are still trying to champion another extension before the deadline.