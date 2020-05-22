Gov. Andy Beshear says the number of coronavirus cases is on the decline in Kentucky, a key metric he has said would be used to determine whether businesses can reopen during the pandemic.

“We now think we have not just plateaued, but we are in a decline on overall number of cases, especially when you look at the amount of testing we’re doing” Beshear said during his daily press conference on Friday.

“And that is really good news.”

The announcement comes as restaurants across the state are allowed to open at 33% occupancy and groups of ten or fewer are allowed to gather amid the pandemic.

Beshear said people should still be vigilant, especially as they come in contact with more people.

“Now, no one’s ever seen exactly what the decline looks like with this virus or how it can pop back up again, but given that our first case was two and a half months ago, this is a place where I’m happy where we’re at,” Beshear said.

There were 141 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Friday, for a total of 8,426.

Beshear initially said the state would need to see a 14 day decline in cases before allowing businesses to reopen, and it’s hard to determine a decline from the raw number of new cases reported each day by state officials.

Looking back over the last week, there were 122 new cases reported on Sunday, 138 on Monday, 164 on Tuesday, 166 on Wednesday, and 135 on Thursday. There were 252 last Friday.

Beshear has attributed recent spikes of new cases to a ramp up in testing across the state, and thorough testing of places like nursing homes and prisons, where the virus thrives.

Also on Friday, the website where Kentuckians can request mail-in absentee ballots for the June 23rd primary elections went live. Voters can request a ballot or register to vote at GoVoteKy.com.

The deadline to register is May 26 at 4:00; the deadline to request a ballot is June 15 at midnight.