Despite rising summer temperatures this Memorial Day weekend, Louisville’s public pools will not open and will remain closed throughout the summer.

The pools located at Algonquin Park, Nelson Hornbeck Park, Camp Taylor Memorial Park and Sun Valley Park are all closed due to city budget cuts.

In his budget proposal unveiled in April, Mayor Greg Fischer said keeping the city’s public pools closed would save more than $272,000.

Kyle Cochran said he takes his kids to the Nelson Hornbeck Park in Fairdale once or twice a week. Cochran said he’s disappointed in the city’s decision to keep the pools closed.

“I think it’s kind of ridiculous. For a lot of families that pool is the only getaway that a lot of kids will get to experience,” he said. “If they’re going to make budget cuts it needs to be out of their salaries.”

Resident Judy Carter, who’s a grandmother, also visits Nelson Hornbeck Park. Carter said the pools are important for many families.

“The Fairdale people pay their taxes just as well as everyone else and I believe that money should be set aside for low-income families so that they can come here and enjoy this park,” Carter said.

Metro Parks spokesperson Jon Reiter said he hopes to have more information on possible pool alternatives in the coming week.