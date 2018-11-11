Community
November 11, 2018

A few thousand people gathered downtown Louisville Friday for the annual Veterans’ Day parade. Here’s what a few of the attendees had to say about the holiday, and about the services provided for veterans.

Bertin Maroy, 2018 Veteran's Day ParadeKyeland Jackson | wfpl.org

Bertin Maroy: “For them just to be commemorated and to have this event, that means they have a lot of support.”

Ralph Koslik, 2018 Veteran's Day ParadeKyeland Jackson | wfpl.org

Ralph Koslik: “I’m a veteran myself, and I think as citizens we have an obligation to support these people. And this is the day we honor them.”

Adam Thompson his wife Allicia Thompson and their son, 2018 Veteran's Day ParadeKyeland Jackson | wfpl.org

Adam Thompson: “It’s an absolute travesty, how they’re not being cared for, because of the trade off that they gave so many years ago. And even now, we absolutely must do a better job of taking care of our veterans.”

Frederic Moore , 2018 Veteran's Day ParadeKyeland Jackson | wfpl.org

Frederic Moor: “I think that veterans are taken care of better than ever, but we all think there’s room for improvement.”

Fort Knox Commanding General John Evans, 2018 Veteran's Day ParadeKyeland Jackson | wfpl.org

Fort Knox Commanding General John Evans: “I can tell you that working closely with the Veterans’ Administration, they have a huge task ahead of them. They do a very good job with a very difficult task, but we are always looking for ways to help.”

