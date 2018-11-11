A few thousand people gathered downtown Louisville Friday for the annual Veterans’ Day parade. Here’s what a few of the attendees had to say about the holiday, and about the services provided for veterans.

Bertin Maroy: “For them just to be commemorated and to have this event, that means they have a lot of support.”

Ralph Koslik: “I’m a veteran myself, and I think as citizens we have an obligation to support these people. And this is the day we honor them.”

Adam Thompson: “It’s an absolute travesty, how they’re not being cared for, because of the trade off that they gave so many years ago. And even now, we absolutely must do a better job of taking care of our veterans.”

Frederic Moor: “I think that veterans are taken care of better than ever, but we all think there’s room for improvement.”

Fort Knox Commanding General John Evans: “I can tell you that working closely with the Veterans’ Administration, they have a huge task ahead of them. They do a very good job with a very difficult task, but we are always looking for ways to help.”