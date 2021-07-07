State Representative Attica Scott announced Wednesday she plans to challenge veteran Democratic lawmaker U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth for his seat in Congress.

Scott has been a progressive voice in the General Assembly since 2017, when she defeated Rep. Tom Riner in a Democratic primary. At the time, Riner had held his seat for more than three decades. Scott also gained national attention last year when she was arrested during racial justice protests in Louisville. All of the charges were subsequently dropped, and Scott has since sued LMPD officers.

At a virtual press conference, Scott said her campaign will be “rooted in the community.”

“Far too often we focus on an individual as if the seat is made for them, but the seat isn’t made for any one person. The seat is made for us, for we the people,” she said. “That is why I am running.”

Scott did not outline a specific platform, but gestured more broadly at topics she would tackle as a congresswoman: racism and police violence, disproportionately high Black maternal mortality and abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A spokesperson for Yarmuth declined to comment on the announcement, saying he is preoccupied with shepherding the president’s budget and a potential infrastructure deal through Congress.

“There will be a time to discuss reelection, but right now he’s completely focused on doing his job and continuing to deliver for Louisville,” said spokesperson Christopher Schuler.

Yarmuth has represented the third district, which includes nearly all of Jefferson County, since 2007 and is currently the chairman of the powerful House Budget Committee. He also had a hand in writing the most recent COVID relief package, the American Rescue Plan Act. Yarmuth and his associated political action committee currently have around $148,000 cash on hand, according to the Federal Election Commission database.

Scott said she understands what Yarmuth brings to the table as a long-time congressman, but says she wants to address a wider range of issues.

“Yes, we know that the budget is important, but we also know that people are trying to fight racism, fight police violence, we have to end qualified immunity,” Scott said. “We know that there are so many other issues that we have to address.”

The Democratic Primary for Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District will be held on May 17, 2022.