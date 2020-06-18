Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Thursday the investigation into Breonna Taylor’s shooting death by Louisville police is proceeding, but he cannot give a specific date when it might be complete.

His office is still getting information from the Louisville Metro Police Department, he said, as well as conducting their own independent investigation about the shooting.

“You have my commitment that our office is undertaking a thorough and fair investigation,” he said.

Taylor Family

Cameron said an investigation of “this magnitude requires time and patience,” and his office is “working around the clock” to get to the truth. Cameron also said he is “heartbroken” for the loss endured by Taylor’s family.

He said he understands that the case has “garnered a lot of attention,” even from celebrities like Beyoncé, who sent a letter demanding justice for Taylor.

“Just like I ask every Kentuckian to be patient with us, even those folks from out of the Commonwealth that have expressed an interest in this case, I asked for their patience as well,” Cameron said.

When asked about changing policy on how police shooting investigations are handled in the future, Cameron said it’s not his role to make those decisions.

“I’ll let others sort of opine about the policy decisions that need to be made going forward,” he said.

Taylor was 26 when she was killed on March 13 by plainclothes LMPD officers while they were executing a warrant at her home.

Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a shot that struck an officer in the leg, according to police. Walker said he believed they were getting robbed. The officers returned fire and killed Taylor.

LMPD Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, and officers Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove, have been on paid leave since the shooting.

Walker was arrested and charged with attempted murder and assault. But Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine announced in May that he would drop the charges, pending further investigation by the FBI and Kentucky Attorney General’s office.

Shortly before the press conference, as rumors swirled on social media that Cameron might announce a decision today, workers boarded up the Hall of Justice.

The building has been at the epicenter of three weeks of protests in downtown Louisville against police violence.