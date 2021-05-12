City officials and leaders at the Transit Authority of River City failed to thoroughly vet former executive director Ferdinand Risco, according to a just-released independent investigation the Louisville Metro Council ordered early last year.

Risco is accused of sexually harassing women who worked for TARC as well as misusing financial resources. He resigned in February 2020 after the women reported his alleged harassment.

The investigative report on Risco’s hiring and conduct said officials should have conducted a formal background check and contacted his former employer, Atlanta’s transit authority MARTA.

“Had a thorough background investigation been conducted, the above information could have been obtained prior to hiring Risco and, thereby, preventing this entire calamitous matter,” investigator David Beyer wrote.

Beyer, a Louisville attorney and former FBI agent, conducted the independent audit. It was released months after an internal investigation detailed Risco’s alleged sexual and financial misconduct. But that report, which was published last September, avoided placing responsibility on the TARC board for Risco’s hiring and left unclear whether the process involved a formal background check.

The Beyer report said the misconduct began in February 2017, when TARC hired Risco as an assistant executive director. The idea was to hire someone into that position who could replace longtime TARC executive director Barry Barker, who retired the following year. Beyer wrote his investigation found a lack of due diligence prior to Risco’s promotion.

“Thereafter, Risco embarked on a pattern of behavior that can best be described as that of a sexual predator,” Beyer wrote. The result was “untold emotional trauma to [Risco’s] many victims,” Beyer added. And that wasn’t all.

“It also resulted in a significant financial toll to TARC—funds that could have been better used to support the operations of TARC and, thereby, benefit the many low-income, elderly and disabled TARC consumers dependent on TARC for transportation,” he wrote.

Beyer found that toll to be nearly $2 million, not including labor costs TARC, the Mayor’s Office and Metro Council incurred by investigating or responding to “this crisis.”

That figure includes settlements paid to Risco’s accusers. Last August, TARC sued Risco for the approximately $550,000 the agency said it spent on settlements. In November, Risco filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in Georgia.