An autopsy report released Tuesday indicates heart disease caused the death of a well-known Louisville public health official.

Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, 36, was the associate medical director for the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness. She died unexpectedly in March while in Orlando for a medical conference. A police report shows she was found dead in her hotel room after she was unable to be reached.

The autopsy report, which came from the District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office in Orlando, lists atherosclerotic coronary artery disease as the cause of her death, with granulomatous lung disease as a contributing factor.

Hartlage was known for her work leading COVID-19 vaccine and testing efforts in Jefferson County. She also led LouVax, the mass vaccination site at Broadbent Arena, which offered mobile clinic locations.

Hartlage also provided updates to the evolving COVID situation in Louisville and Jefferson County during Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s regular news briefings.