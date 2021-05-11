Trainer Bob Baffert says Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit was treated with an antifungal ointment containing the steroid betamethasone that caused the horse to fail a postrace drug test.

Baffert in a statement sent out by his lawyer says Medina Spirit was treated with the ointment for dermatitis once a day leading up to the race and that experts have told him this could explain the test results. Baffert says the horse tested positive for 21 picograms of the substance, which would lead to a disqualification if upheld with another test.

Lawyer Craig Robertson says the plan is still for Medina Spirit to run in the Preakness on Saturday.

Betamethasone is the same drug found in the system of another Baffert-trained horse that was disqualified from the Kentucky Oaks last year. The anti-inflammatory drug is legal, but Baffert says Medina Spirit tested double acceptable limits.

Churchill Downs has indefinitely suspended Baffert.