Community
February 21, 2020

Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, February 26. For Roman Catholics and many other Christian denominations it’s a very important time of prayer and fasting. 

For Louisvillians, Christian and otherwise, this marks the beginning of several weeks of golden fried fish, french fries, and cake wheels of every variety. Lenten fish fries in Louisville are a delicious tradition and they’re for all of us. 

via GIPHY

You’ll find our annual guide below, with information provided by the Archdiocese of Louisville. It’s searchable, so trying searching by ZIP code or Parish name. Or, get creative and search for something unrelated to fish, like “pizza” or “oysters” or “cake wheel.”

Parish (Louisville unless noted) ZIP code Dates (Fridays only unless indicated) and additional information
All Saints 40071 February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 4-8 p.m., St. Benedict Hall
St. Albert the Great 40222 February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, 5-7:30 p.m., Dine-in or carry-out.
St. Aloysius, Pewee Valley 40056 February 26 (Ash Wednesday), 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 5-7:30 p.m., School cafeteria.
St. Aloysius, Shepherdsville 40165 February 21, 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 5-7:30 p.m., Cafeteria, cake wheel, pull tabs, 50/50, License #0508.
Annunciation, Shelbyville 40065 February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 4:30-7 p.m., Annunciation Community Center.
Ascension 40220 February 21, 28, March 6, 13, 20, 5:30-8 p.m., cafeteria
St. Athanasius 40219 February 21, 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Parish Hall
St. Augustine 40203 February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Hines Hall. All fish cooked fresh! Homemade sides, cornbread and desserts available!
St. Bartholomew 40218 February 21, 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 4-7 p.m., Magel Center (Gym). 11 side items, cake wheel. License #0119
St. Benedict, Lebanon Junction 40150 February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Cafeteria.
St. Bernadette, Prospect 40059 March 6, 13, 5:00-7:30 p.m., Saint Mary Academy. Fish, oysters, shrimp, pizza & sides. Credit/debit cards processing, and drive-through. Online ordering at: https://stb2008.weshareonline.org/
St. Bernard, Liberty 42539 February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 5-7 p.m., Church cafeteria. Lunch served 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
St. Bernard 40228 February 21, 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 5-7:30 p.m., Parish Hall/Gym. Online ordering; pick-up at football concession 5-7 p.m. www.stbernardfishfry.com/ Lunch (Carry-out only): served at football concession stand 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., Credit cards are accepted for all orders.
St. Christopher, Radcliff 40160 March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 4-7 p.m., Parish Life Center/Gym.
St. Dominic, Springfield 40069 Every Friday during Lent, 4:30-7:30 p.m., 2013 Bardstown Road, Springfield
St. Edward 40299 February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 5-8 p.m. at the gym. Baked/fried Alaskan cod, shrimp, oysters, clams, fish tacos and sides (mac & cheese, fries, onion rings, etc.). Dine-in, carry-out; cash and credit cards accepted.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton 40229 February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Seton Gym (Enter from lower parking lot), serving baked and hand-breaded fried fish, oysters, cheese pizza, a variety of sides and desserts.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary 40217 February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 4-7:30 p.m. at the cafeteria. Cake wheel, baked/fried fish. Dine-in or carry-out. Cake wheel, pull tabs, raffles. License #0128.
St. Francis of Assisi 40205 February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 4:30-8 p.m. Parish Hall. Cake wheel, License #0129
St. Francis Xavier, Mt. Washington 40047 February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 4-7 p.m., Parish Hall, Put on by Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph Council #12354.
St. Gabriel 40291 February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 5-7:30 p.m. Cafeteria and Multipurpose Building. Lunch served 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in MPB. Weekly dinner specials! Looking for a quick in-and-out? Try our drive-through option off Hudson Lane with limited menu and credit card only.
Good Shepherd 40212 February 21, 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 4-8 p.m. Lehmann Hall. Cake wheel, pull tabs. Credit cards accepted. License #0032
Guardian Angels 40219 February 14, 21, 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 4-7:30 p.m., Cafeteria. Split the pot/cake wheel. License #0218
Holy Family 40213 February 21, 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 4:30-7 p.m., Dine-in, carry-out, drive-through. Lunch served 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Holy Spirit 40206 February 28, March 13, 5-8 p.m., Dining Commons.
Holy Trinity 40207 February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 5:30-8:30 p.m., cafeteria.
Immaculate Conception, Culvertown 40051 February 28, March 6, 13, 3-7 p.m.
Immaculate Conception, LaGrange 40031 February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 4:30-7:30 p.m. The Marian Center.
St. James 40204 February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 5-8 p.m. School Auditorium.
St. James, Elizabethtown 42701 February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27. 5-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1851 Leitchfield Road.
St. John the Baptist 40162 February 28, March 13, 27, 5:00-7:00 p.m. Parish Hall.
St. John Paul II 40220 February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 10. 5-7:30 p.m. Carry-out open until 8 p.m. Lunch served 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Call or fax your order to 502-456-6468. Famous for fish sandwich and fish tacos.
St. Joseph 40206 February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 5-7:30 p.m. Talitha Koum Bldg. dining hall. Lunch served 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., dine-in or carry-out. Call your order ahead at 502-583-0892. Whole tilapia served at dinner only. Credit/debit cards accepted.
St. Joseph, Bardstown 40004 February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, 4:30-7 p.m. School Cafeteria.
St. Lawrence 40216 February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 5-8 p.m. Gym. Cake wheel, pull tabs. License #0139.
St. Leonard 40206 February 28, March 6, 5:30-8 p.m. Cafeteria. Dine-in and carry-out. Credit cards accepted
St. Margaret Mary 40222 February 28, March 6, 13, 20 5-8 p.m. Gym/PAC.
St. Martin de Porres 40211 February 28; March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 11:00 a.m-6:00 p.m., Thea Bowman Hall, Credit/debit cards accepted.
St. Martin of Tours 40202 February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, 5:00-7:00 p.m., Parish Hall.
St. Martin of Tours, Flaherty 40175 February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 4:00-7:00 p.m.
Mary Queen of Peace 40216 February 21, 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 4:30-7:00 p.m., Gym. Dine-in and carry-out available, shrimp with six sides to choose from. Cake wheel and pull tabs. License #0414.
St. Michael 40299 February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 5:00-8:00 p.m., Parish Community Center (Gym), Carry-out available 4:30-7:30 p.m., Credit cards accepted.
Most Blessed Sacrament 40215 February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 10, 4:00-7:00 p.m., 1125 Hathaway Avenue. Fish, shrimp, sides. Dine-in or carry-out, cake wheel, pull tabs. License #3509.
Our Lady of Lourdes 40207 February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 5:30-8:00 p.m., Gym. Drive-through open 4:30-7:00 p.m.
Our Lady of Mount Carmel 40214 February 21, 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 5:00-7:30 p.m.
Our Mother of Sorrows 40217 February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 5:00-7:30 p.m., Cafeteria. Baked/fried fish, dine-in or carry-out, cake wheel, pull tabs, used book/media sale. License #0099.
St. Patrick 40245 February 21, 28, March 6, 20, 27, April 3, 5:00-8:00 p.m., Gym. Credit/debit cards accepted, dine-in or carry-out.
St. Paul 40258 February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 4:30-7:30 p.m., drive-through 4:00-7:00 p.m. Baked/fried fish. Bingo starts at 7:30 p.m. License #0567
St. Peter the Apostle 40258 February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 5:00-8:00 p.m., St. Andrew Academy Gym (7724 Columbine Drive), Dine-in, carry-out.
St. Raphael 40205 February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, 5:00-8:00 p.m., School Cafeteria. Dine-in or carry-out; credit and debit cards accepted
St. Rita 40219 February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 5:00-7:30 p.m., Gym. Lunch served 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., carry-out available: call ahead 502-969-6116. Debit cards accepted, pull tabs. License #0147
St. Stephen Martyr 40217 February 21 (8 Grade Fundraiser), 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 5:00-8:00 p.m., Activity Center (corner of English and Greenup). Dine-in and carry-out available.
St. Teresa of Calcutta 40118 February 28, March 6, 20, April 3, 4:00-8:00 p.m., Gym. Baked fish and shrimp also available.
St. Thomas More 40214 February 21, 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 10, 5:00-8:00 p.m., Cafeteria.
Jonese Franklin
By Jonese Franklin @JoneseFranklin
Jonese Franklin is the host of WFPL's All Things Considered.