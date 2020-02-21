Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, February 26. For Roman Catholics and many other Christian denominations it’s a very important time of prayer and fasting.

For Louisvillians, Christian and otherwise, this marks the beginning of several weeks of golden fried fish, french fries, and cake wheels of every variety. Lenten fish fries in Louisville are a delicious tradition and they’re for all of us.

via GIPHY

You’ll find our annual guide below, with information provided by the Archdiocese of Louisville. It’s searchable, so trying searching by ZIP code or Parish name. Or, get creative and search for something unrelated to fish, like “pizza” or “oysters” or “cake wheel.”

