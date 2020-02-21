Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, February 26. For Roman Catholics and many other Christian denominations it’s a very important time of prayer and fasting.
For Louisvillians, Christian and otherwise, this marks the beginning of several weeks of golden fried fish, french fries, and cake wheels of every variety. Lenten fish fries in Louisville are a delicious tradition and they’re for all of us.
You’ll find our annual guide below, with information provided by the Archdiocese of Louisville. It’s searchable, so trying searching by ZIP code or Parish name. Or, get creative and search for something unrelated to fish, like “pizza” or “oysters” or “cake wheel.”
|Parish (Louisville unless noted)
|ZIP code
|Dates (Fridays only unless indicated) and additional information
|All Saints
|40071
|February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 4-8 p.m., St. Benedict Hall
|St. Albert the Great
|40222
|February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, 5-7:30 p.m., Dine-in or carry-out.
|St. Aloysius, Pewee Valley
|40056
|February 26 (Ash Wednesday), 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 5-7:30 p.m., School cafeteria.
|St. Aloysius, Shepherdsville
|40165
|February 21, 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 5-7:30 p.m., Cafeteria, cake wheel, pull tabs, 50/50, License #0508.
|Annunciation, Shelbyville
|40065
|February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 4:30-7 p.m., Annunciation Community Center.
|Ascension
|40220
|February 21, 28, March 6, 13, 20, 5:30-8 p.m., cafeteria
|St. Athanasius
|40219
|February 21, 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Parish Hall
|St. Augustine
|40203
|February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Hines Hall. All fish cooked fresh! Homemade sides, cornbread and desserts available!
|St. Bartholomew
|40218
|February 21, 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 4-7 p.m., Magel Center (Gym). 11 side items, cake wheel. License #0119
|St. Benedict, Lebanon Junction
|40150
|February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Cafeteria.
|St. Bernadette, Prospect
|40059
|March 6, 13, 5:00-7:30 p.m., Saint Mary Academy. Fish, oysters, shrimp, pizza & sides. Credit/debit cards processing, and drive-through. Online ordering at: https://stb2008.weshareonline.org/
|St. Bernard, Liberty
|42539
|February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 5-7 p.m., Church cafeteria. Lunch served 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|St. Bernard
|40228
|February 21, 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 5-7:30 p.m., Parish Hall/Gym. Online ordering; pick-up at football concession 5-7 p.m. www.stbernardfishfry.com/ Lunch (Carry-out only): served at football concession stand 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., Credit cards are accepted for all orders.
|St. Christopher, Radcliff
|40160
|March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 4-7 p.m., Parish Life Center/Gym.
|St. Dominic, Springfield
|40069
|Every Friday during Lent, 4:30-7:30 p.m., 2013 Bardstown Road, Springfield
|St. Edward
|40299
|February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 5-8 p.m. at the gym. Baked/fried Alaskan cod, shrimp, oysters, clams, fish tacos and sides (mac & cheese, fries, onion rings, etc.). Dine-in, carry-out; cash and credit cards accepted.
|St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
|40229
|February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Seton Gym (Enter from lower parking lot), serving baked and hand-breaded fried fish, oysters, cheese pizza, a variety of sides and desserts.
|St. Elizabeth of Hungary
|40217
|February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 4-7:30 p.m. at the cafeteria. Cake wheel, baked/fried fish. Dine-in or carry-out. Cake wheel, pull tabs, raffles. License #0128.
|St. Francis of Assisi
|40205
|February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 4:30-8 p.m. Parish Hall. Cake wheel, License #0129
|St. Francis Xavier, Mt. Washington
|40047
|February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 4-7 p.m., Parish Hall, Put on by Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph Council #12354.
|St. Gabriel
|40291
|February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 5-7:30 p.m. Cafeteria and Multipurpose Building. Lunch served 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in MPB. Weekly dinner specials! Looking for a quick in-and-out? Try our drive-through option off Hudson Lane with limited menu and credit card only.
|Good Shepherd
|40212
|February 21, 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 4-8 p.m. Lehmann Hall. Cake wheel, pull tabs. Credit cards accepted. License #0032
|Guardian Angels
|40219
|February 14, 21, 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 4-7:30 p.m., Cafeteria. Split the pot/cake wheel. License #0218
|Holy Family
|40213
|February 21, 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 4:30-7 p.m., Dine-in, carry-out, drive-through. Lunch served 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Holy Spirit
|40206
|February 28, March 13, 5-8 p.m., Dining Commons.
|Holy Trinity
|40207
|February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 5:30-8:30 p.m., cafeteria.
|Immaculate Conception, Culvertown
|40051
|February 28, March 6, 13, 3-7 p.m.
|Immaculate Conception, LaGrange
|40031
|February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 4:30-7:30 p.m. The Marian Center.
|St. James
|40204
|February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 5-8 p.m. School Auditorium.
|St. James, Elizabethtown
|42701
|February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27. 5-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1851 Leitchfield Road.
|St. John the Baptist
|40162
|February 28, March 13, 27, 5:00-7:00 p.m. Parish Hall.
|St. John Paul II
|40220
|February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 10. 5-7:30 p.m. Carry-out open until 8 p.m. Lunch served 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Call or fax your order to 502-456-6468. Famous for fish sandwich and fish tacos.
|St. Joseph
|40206
|February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 5-7:30 p.m. Talitha Koum Bldg. dining hall. Lunch served 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., dine-in or carry-out. Call your order ahead at 502-583-0892. Whole tilapia served at dinner only. Credit/debit cards accepted.
|St. Joseph, Bardstown
|40004
|February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, 4:30-7 p.m. School Cafeteria.
|St. Lawrence
|40216
|February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 5-8 p.m. Gym. Cake wheel, pull tabs. License #0139.
|St. Leonard
|40206
|February 28, March 6, 5:30-8 p.m. Cafeteria. Dine-in and carry-out. Credit cards accepted
|St. Margaret Mary
|40222
|February 28, March 6, 13, 20 5-8 p.m. Gym/PAC.
|St. Martin de Porres
|40211
|February 28; March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 11:00 a.m-6:00 p.m., Thea Bowman Hall, Credit/debit cards accepted.
|St. Martin of Tours
|40202
|February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, 5:00-7:00 p.m., Parish Hall.
|St. Martin of Tours, Flaherty
|40175
|February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 4:00-7:00 p.m.
|Mary Queen of Peace
|40216
|February 21, 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 4:30-7:00 p.m., Gym. Dine-in and carry-out available, shrimp with six sides to choose from. Cake wheel and pull tabs. License #0414.
|St. Michael
|40299
|February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 5:00-8:00 p.m., Parish Community Center (Gym), Carry-out available 4:30-7:30 p.m., Credit cards accepted.
|Most Blessed Sacrament
|40215
|February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 10, 4:00-7:00 p.m., 1125 Hathaway Avenue. Fish, shrimp, sides. Dine-in or carry-out, cake wheel, pull tabs. License #3509.
|Our Lady of Lourdes
|40207
|February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 5:30-8:00 p.m., Gym. Drive-through open 4:30-7:00 p.m.
|Our Lady of Mount Carmel
|40214
|February 21, 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 5:00-7:30 p.m.
|Our Mother of Sorrows
|40217
|February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 5:00-7:30 p.m., Cafeteria. Baked/fried fish, dine-in or carry-out, cake wheel, pull tabs, used book/media sale. License #0099.
|St. Patrick
|40245
|February 21, 28, March 6, 20, 27, April 3, 5:00-8:00 p.m., Gym. Credit/debit cards accepted, dine-in or carry-out.
|St. Paul
|40258
|February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 4:30-7:30 p.m., drive-through 4:00-7:00 p.m. Baked/fried fish. Bingo starts at 7:30 p.m. License #0567
|St. Peter the Apostle
|40258
|February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 5:00-8:00 p.m., St. Andrew Academy Gym (7724 Columbine Drive), Dine-in, carry-out.
|St. Raphael
|40205
|February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, 5:00-8:00 p.m., School Cafeteria. Dine-in or carry-out; credit and debit cards accepted
|St. Rita
|40219
|February 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 5:00-7:30 p.m., Gym. Lunch served 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., carry-out available: call ahead 502-969-6116. Debit cards accepted, pull tabs. License #0147
|St. Stephen Martyr
|40217
|February 21 (8 Grade Fundraiser), 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 5:00-8:00 p.m., Activity Center (corner of English and Greenup). Dine-in and carry-out available.
|St. Teresa of Calcutta
|40118
|February 28, March 6, 20, April 3, 4:00-8:00 p.m., Gym. Baked fish and shrimp also available.
|St. Thomas More
|40214
|February 21, 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 10, 5:00-8:00 p.m., Cafeteria.