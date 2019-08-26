A large crowd attended a rally in Louisville Sunday for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

The rally was held near the entrance to the Muhammad Ali Center, and people lined the steps and filled nearby parking garages to attend. At the rally, Sanders talked about Kentucky’s economic woes, mine workers’ concerns, and the need for laws to address issues like minimum wage and gun access. The presidential candidate also talked about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Sanders said McConnell and President Donald Trump are trying to divide people, adding that McConnell does not listen to his constituents.

“I say to Senator McConnell, stop worrying about your billionaire friends. They’re doing just fine,” Sanders said. “Start worrying about the working families of your state and around this country who are struggling to keep their heads above water.”

Sunday’s rally comes nearly a week after Trump visited Louisville and announced plans to forgive disabled veteran’s student loans. Trump’s visit also attracted protesters and supporters.

One of Sunday’s rally attendees was Nancy Demartra, a Louisville resident who says she works to make her community better. Demartra said Kentucky needs reform for jobs, health care and education.

“I believe that we need to be supporting candidates who support people’s needs. And I think Bernie is working on people’s needs,” Demartra said.

Sanders’ next rally will be at the National Convention of the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America in Pennsylvania Monday. Another speech planned for West Virginia was postponed.