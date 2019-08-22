Presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will hold a rally in Louisville Sunday.

A press release Wednesday from Sanders’ campaign confirmed the news, adding that he will speak in Louisville at 4 p.m. before hosting another rally in West Virginia on Monday.

At the rally, Sanders is expected to urge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to endorse proposed bills to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, stop gun violence and secure elections.

The rally will be held at 144 North 6th Street at the plaza next to the Muhammad Ali Center. The event is free, but weapons, sharp objects, chairs and other items are not allowed. More information on what items you cannot bring is on Sanders’ campaign website here.