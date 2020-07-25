Kentucky has once again broken its record for second-highest daily cases of the coronavirus. In an email statement, Governor Andy Beshear announced 836 new cases on Saturday. That brings the state’s total cases to 26,764.

The highest one-day total of cases in the commonwealth happened last Sunday, when the governor announced nearly a thousand new Kentuckians had tested positive.

Saturday’s email also listed five additional COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky. That brings the state’s death toll to 696.

The release reported the state’s current positivity rate as 5.41%, which it says is “the highest rate reported in the last few months and a sign the disease is spreading more actively in our communities.”

The White House recommends putting restrictions in place in states where the positivity rate is higher than 5%.

On Friday, Beshear said his administration would be watching case numbers over the weekend to determine if new restrictions are needed. He said those restrictions could include reducing restaurant capacity to 25% and closing bars.