Gov. Andy Beshear announced another weekly record for COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

The past week included a number of daily highs for cases and deaths, including the second-highest daily case total of the pandemic, on Thursday. The 3,892 cases announced Saturday fell just short of that total.

Beshear said in a release that the weekly record will grow even more, since there is still one day left for reporting.

“With a day still to go, we have set a new one-week record for highest cases in the commonwealth,” Beshear said.

“We are all sacrificing so much right now; we are all tired – but let’s do what it takes to crush this third surge of cases and defeat this virus once and for all.”

The first shipment of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is expected to arrive in the coming weeks. Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said in the release that the arrival of the vaccine offers hope that the end of the pandemic is closer.

“Initially, though, very limited quantities of vaccine coupled with complicated and changing distribution logistics mean not everyone can have access at the very start,” he said.

“It’s essential that everyone work together and know that all Kentuckians will be given access as rapidly as vaccine supplies, shipping, storage, and handling limitations allow. There is a bright light of hope ahead; let’s all support each other as we look forward to better days soon.”

Kentucky’s three highest death tolls have happened in the past week. Twenty-three more Kentuckians lost their lives to the virus, including a 38-year-old woman and a 41-year-old woman.