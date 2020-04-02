Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced new steps in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday evening, as the number of confirmed cases to date rose to 770 and total deaths reached 31.

In his daily press briefing, Beshear unveiled changes ranging from the release of vulnerable inmates to restricting overnight stays at state parks. He also announced some measures aimed at planning ahead for shortages of supplies and capacity at hospitals.

More than 900 inmates could be released from state institutions to protect those who are incarcerated as well as those who work at those facilities. Cabinet Secretary Michael Brown said the first group is comprised of 186 individuals serving sentences for the lowest level felonies, and who have health issues that make them vulnerable to the virus. He said they must have a residence to be released to, where they will have to self-quarantine for 14 days. If they commit other offenses, their sentence could be re-imposed. He also said they would be screened before their release, but did not provide details.

“We’ve stepped up all of our efforts as far as sanitation goes. We’re working on creating, even the inmates themselves are making some PPE — although it may not be medical-grade — to help protect them,” Brown said. “And we are imposing social distancing at our institutions as much as possible.”

Another 743 inmates who are within six months of completing their sentences could be released as well, pending final vetting. Beshear said all of those considered for release were convicted of committing non-violent, non-sexual crimes.

Here are the the other guidelines and orders Beshear announced today: