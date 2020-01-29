Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has unveiled his proposal for how the state should spend its money over the next two years, laying out a plan to provide raises to state workers and put more funding towards education by raising about $1.5 billion in new revenue.

Kentucky’s two-year budget is currently about $21 billion.

Beshear’s plan will be considered by the Republican-led legislature as lawmakers gather to write the spending plan during this year’s budget-writing session, which ends on April 15.

Legislators have been bracing for another challenging budget as economists predict that tax revenue growth will be lackluster over the coming years.

But Beshear says his budget plan is the first since 2008 that has “no cuts,” providing slight increases to current spending.

Beshear’s budget would provide for a 1% increase to higher education funding, which has been cut every year for more than a decade. It also provides a 1% increase to SEEK, the K-12 funding formula, and restores funding for textbooks, which was cut under former Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration.

Beshear says the initiatives in his “education-first” budget will be funded by $148 million in new tax revenue gained by legalizing sports betting, increasing taxes on tobacco products and other revenue raising measures, like an increase to the licensing fee for limited liability companies.

The plan also calls for transferring about $288 million in excess revenue from other accounts — a tactic used by previous administrations, including former Gov. Bevin’s — and gleaning $206 million by “maximizing resources” through lawsuit settlements, retiring debts and collecting more taxes tax collections.

Beshear’s budget initiatives include: