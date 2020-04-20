Gov. Andy Beshear has recommended Kentucky schools remain closed to in-person classes for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, according to participants on a call with the governor Monday.

After a conference call between the governor and district superintendents Monday, Kentucky Department of Education spokeswoman Toni Tatman confirmed that Beshear had recommended Kentucky students not return to the classroom this school year. The final decision on whether to follow the recommendation is left up to individual superintendents.

Other media outlets, including the Courier Journal and WDRB first reported on social media posts from districts during the meeting that suggested the governor had made the recommendation, which was widely anticipated.

Tatman said the governor does not plan to waive any of the 1,062 instructional hours required each year by state law. Instead, he has recommended districts continue using non-traditional instruction, or NTI, to meet the requirement.

Beshear joins the governors of many other states in calling for schools to remain closed for the rest of the year. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, made a similar recommendation about an hour before Beshear’s call with school leaders. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb made the call on Apr. 2.

Beshear is expected to make a formal announcement during his daily 5 p.m. briefing.