Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday issued a stark warning to Kentuckians about coronavirus.

“Folks, right now we are on pace to have the single highest week in terms of positive cases that we’ve ever had,” Beshear said in a video message. “We simply have to do better.”

Beshear reported 973 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the state’s total number of cases since March 6 to at least 66,036. The new cases include 132 children age 18 and younger; the youngest is a 2-month-old, according to a news release from Beshear’s office.

The governor also reported five additional deaths related to COVID-19. To date, at least 1,154 Kentuckians have died from the virus, according to state data.

Beshear again pleaded with Kentuckians to wear masks and follow CDC guidelines.

“Please, wear a mask,” he said. “Sadly, sometimes I feel like I’m seeing less of these out there than more. This will save lives and we’ve already lost 200,000 Americans. So I’m begging you, please. Do your part as Team Kentucky.”

For more data on coronavirus in Kentucky, check out our COVID-19 tracker.