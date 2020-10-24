Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,738 new cases of coronavirus Saturday. That’s Kentucky’s highest one-day total since the virus reached the commonwealth in March (besides October 7, when 1,472 backlogged cases were reported from Fayette County).

“Today’s COCID report is, in a word, frightening,” Beshear said.

The current positivity rate is 5.63%, which has been climbing.

Beshear announced 8 more Kentuckians have lost their lives to coronavirus.

There are 840 people hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the state. 208 of those are in intensive care, with 107 on ventilators.

“This is exploding all over the country. Yesterday was the highest amount of cases ever reported in a single day in the United States,” Beshear said. “We’ve got to do better, and on Monday we’ll be talking about new recommendations to counties that are in the red.”

The governor said he and his family are out of quarantine now. They had been in isolation since a member of his security detail tested positive on October 10.