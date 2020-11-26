Gov. Andy Beshear reported more than 3,400 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and continued his push for Kentuckians to abide by coronavirus restrictions during Thanksgiving celebrations.

Kentucky had a record-breaking weekly total of more than 20,000 cases moving into the holiday week. The 3,408 new cases reported Wednesday continued a weeks-long period of uncontrolled spread in most of the state, including a record 3,825 new cases Nov. 20.

Beshear urged Kentuckians to follow CDC guidelines and avoid traveling for Thanksgiving. Additional guidance from the Kentucky Department for Public Health listed celebration ideas that comply with coronavirus restrictions, including virtual dinners and online shopping.

“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays, and usually we get together with about 15 people,” Beshear said. “This year, we just can’t do that. I’m really disappointed, like all of us are, but protecting my parents, my kids, our neighbors and all of our health care workers has to come first. I’m grateful for all Kentuckians who are sacrificing this year to keep each other safe.”

More than 1,700 Kentuckians are in the hospital due to COVID-19, 409 are in the ICU and 216 on ventilators. Beshear reported 26 new deaths Wednesday.