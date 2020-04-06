Gov. Andy Beshear warned of “heartbreaking loss” in the coming weeks, again urging Kentuckians to socially distance to help stop the spread of coronavirus during his daily briefing.

Beshear reported 14 new deaths associated with coronavirus in Kentucky, bringing the state’s total to 59. He also said there are 54 new cases of the virus in the state, bringing Kentucky’s total to 1,008.

Beshear said that the daily increase was lower than officials expected, but that Kentuckians need to remember how serious the disease is.

“What you are doing is working. We are not seeing the day after day increase,” Beshear said.

Beshear announced that cabins in Kentucky state parks will be used to quarantine first responders, with plans to house up to 1,200 coronavirus patients in state park lodges, if needed.

State parks have already been closed to overnight visitors from the general public.

So far, 163 of Kentucky’s coronavirus patients have been hospitalized, with 70 currently in hospitals.

Beshear said that at least 19,955 people have been tested in Kentucky.

Beshear said crowd restrictions and closures will have to continue to prevent “more losses than is absolutely necessary.”

“Let’s make sure that we flatten that curve to protect as many people as we can,” Beshear said.

Monday marks one month since Kentucky’s first coronavirus case was confirmed.