Fifty-three Kentuckians were reported to have lost their lives on Thursday from COVID-19. That’s the highest one-day total deaths since the pandemic reached the commonwealth.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the deaths on Saturday, along with data from the previous two days.
“The number of deaths we’re announcing today is truly heartbreaking – another wake-up call,” Beshear wrote in an email release. He said the positivity rate is dropping, though, and fell below 8% on Christmas Day.
“That means our sacrifices are making a difference,” Beshear said.
Here are Kentucky’s coronavirus numbers from Thursday-Saturday.
Saturday, December 26
- New cases: 764
- New deaths: 4
- Positivity rate: 8.04%
- Total deaths: 2,534
- Currently hospitalized: 1,511
- Currently in ICU: 396
- Currently on ventilator: 237
Friday, December 25
- New cases: 1,803
- New deaths: 11
- Positivity rate: 7.95%
- Total deaths: 2,530
- Hospitalized: 1,601
- In ICU: 404
- On ventilator: 203
Thursday, December 24
- New cases: 2,742
- New deaths: 53
- Positivity rate: 8.2%
- Total deaths: 2,519
- Hospitalized: 1,689
- In ICU: 402
- On ventilator: 206