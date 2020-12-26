Fifty-three Kentuckians were reported to have lost their lives on Thursday from COVID-19. That’s the highest one-day total deaths since the pandemic reached the commonwealth.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the deaths on Saturday, along with data from the previous two days.

“The number of deaths we’re announcing today is truly heartbreaking – another wake-up call,” Beshear wrote in an email release. He said the positivity rate is dropping, though, and fell below 8% on Christmas Day.

“That means our sacrifices are making a difference,” Beshear said.

Here are Kentucky’s coronavirus numbers from Thursday-Saturday.

Saturday, December 26

New cases: 764

New deaths: 4

Positivity rate: 8.04%

Total deaths: 2,534

Currently hospitalized: 1,511

Currently in ICU: 396

Currently on ventilator: 237

Friday, December 25

New cases: 1,803

New deaths: 11

Positivity rate: 7.95%

Total deaths: 2,530

Hospitalized: 1,601

In ICU: 404

On ventilator: 203

Thursday, December 24