Gov. Andy Beshear has signed an executive order restoring a broader number of voices to the state’s executive branch ethics commission.

“Today I signed an executive order to make sure that we can restore the type of executive branch ethics commission this state deserves,” Beshear said Wednesday during the regular coronavirus briefing.

In 2016, former Gov. Matt Bevin revised board appointments to the state’s executive branch ethical commission so that the governor can pick all of the people who serve on the board. That is, the board designed to listen to and investigate ethical complaints into the governor’s own office.

With Wednesday’s action, Beshear restored an executive order that his own father, former governor Steve Beshear, signed back in 2008.

Three board members will now be appointed by the governor and two members will come from a list of nominees picked by the state auditor and attorney general.

Beshear has selected former Crit Luallen, former Franklin Circuit Judge Roger Crittenden and former Senator David Karem.