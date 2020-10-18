Gov. Andy Beshear reported another 812 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Sunday.

According to data released by Beshear, 116 of the new cases involved children 18 and younger. The youngest was one month old.

“All of the things that we want to do, like fully reengaging our economy and getting our children back to in-person instruction, is dependent on everyone taking this virus a lot more seriously,” Beshear said in a statement.

On Saturday Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Steven Stack said the state is on track to have more cases of COVID-19 in October than in any previous month.

Also on Sunday, the governor also announced five more fatalities, bringing the state’s death toll from the coronavirus to 1,317.