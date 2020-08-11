Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear had canceled an event earlier Tuesday, as well as his live media briefing, after feeling sick with symptoms associated with the novel coronavirus. But he said he and his wife, First Lady Britainy Beshear, have tested negative for COVID-19 “after a real scare,” and he’s feeling much better.

He said they were able to obtain rapid-result testing, but waiting hours for their results gave him “newfound empathy” for those having to wait days.

“Knowing that they may be separated from their family and wondering what their immediate future is going to be. So, I’m going to continue to try to lead with this empathy and hopefully it makes me a better governor in addressing this virus,” he said in a video update that replaced his previously scheduled briefing.

Beshear announced the state had 562 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday, bringing the total in Kentucky to at least 35,793.

Of the new cases, 18 were reported in children 5 and under, including an 18-day-old, a 1-month-old and a 3-month-old child.

He reported eight new deaths. The death toll from the virus in Kentucky now stands at 783

According to a press release from his office, the positivity rate is presently at 5.87%.

“This thing is real, it’s out there,” the governor said. “While my family ended up negative today, I know there are a lot of families out there that are positive. We send you our love, we want you to get better. We want to make sure we’re not spreading this to any other family that has to endure any of that hardship.”