A key aide to Kentucky’s governor says enough votes have been secured to pass a pension-relief proposal in a special legislative session.

Gov. Matt Bevin’s deputy chief of staff, Bryan Sunderland, said Wednesday that he believes enough support exists in the Republican-led House and Senate to pass the governor’s proposal.

Sunderland says it’s now “more of a scheduling issue than a support issue.”

He says the goal is to pass the bill as soon as possible but acknowledges that getting it done in June would be “very ambitious.”

Sunderland says that Bevin is “looking at July dates” in conversations with legislative leaders.

The Republican governor has spent weeks trying to garner enough support to bring lawmakers back for a special session. His plan would replace a measure he vetoed in April.