President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for Kentucky in response to historic flooding in eastern parts of the state.

The state, local government and select nonprofit organizations will be eligible to receive federal funding to help share the cost of emergency protective measures.

The approved counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe.

Additionally, the entire state has been approved for federal funding to cost-share hazard mitigation measures.

Rescue teams are working in the affected areas, as the death toll has continued to rise.

Brett H. Howard, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will be the coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the area.

More assistance and funds could be approved following ongoing damage assessments.

As flooding continues, officials advise people to not drive or walk through stormwater.