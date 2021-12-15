President Joe Biden made more disaster aid available for Kentucky on Wednesday, increasing federal aid for debris removal and other emergency measures to 100% of the eligible costs for 30 days, up from 75%.

Biden toured some of the areas hit by tornadoes on the weekend to see the devastation and talk to residents and state and local officials.

“A lot of people are going through a God-awful mess now,” Biden told reporters while touring Mayfield, Kentucky. “And right now, they’re just recovering from the shock of it all.”

Biden said it would take a long time to recover from the storm.

“We’re not leaving,” he vowed. “I promise you, the federal government is going to be involved until this gets rebuilt.”