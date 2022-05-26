President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to improve accountability in policing. It’s a meaningful but limited action on the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death that reflected the challenges in addressing racism, excessive use of force and public safety with a deadlocked Congress.

Biden praised the courage of Floyd’s family members, some of whom attended the signing, to pursue justice despite their pain. He said that’s why the executive order was so important to him.

“It’s a measure of what we can do together to heal the very soul of this nation to address profound fear and trauma, exhaustion, particularly Black Americans have experienced for generations,” he said. “And to channel that private pain and public outrage into a rare mark of progress for years to come.”

Vice President Kamala Harris said members of Breonna Taylor’s family were also in the audience. She was the 26-year-old Black woman killed at home during a middle-of-the-night raid by Louisville police in March 2020.

News of her death, which reached national attention just weeks before Floyd was killed, fueled months of protests in Louisville and across the country that year.

Mayor Greg Fischer also attended the signing, officials said.

Most of the order issued Wednesday is focused on federal law enforcement agencies — for example, requiring them to review and revise policies on use of force. It will also create a database to help track officer misconduct.

The administration cannot require local police departments to participate in the database, which is intended to prevent problem officers from job-hopping. The order also restricts the flow of surplus military equipment to local police.

The Louisville Metro Police Department is currently the focus of a U.S. Department of Justice investigation, which seeks to determine whether the department has a “pattern or practice” of using excessive force or violating constitutional rights.

Biden’s order aims to bolster such investigations and related prosecutions. That includes “directing the issuance of best practices for independent investigations and improving coordination to address systemic misconduct,” according to a fact sheet released by the White House.