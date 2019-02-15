A bill that could change the fate of solar energy in the state has sailed through the state legislature, passing through the Senate and the House within a week.

Senate Bill 100 would give state utility regulators authority to determine the credit that solar customers receive for the electricity they feed back into the grid.

Republican Rep. Jim DuPlessis introduced an amendment to assuage concerns from solar advocates who say utility regulators aren’t obligated to consider the benefits of solar when deciding the credit for solar customer.

Those benefits include increased grid resiliency and a cleaner fuel source.

Because the bill was amended in the House, it now goes back to the Senate for approval.

How The Credits Would Work

Right now, people with solar panels on their rooftops get a kilowatt credit for the extra energy they put back on the grid. So if there’s extra at the end of the month, that credit goes toward a future bill.

This bill would change that to a dollar credit. Kentucky Resources Council Director Tom FitzGerald says that opens solar customers to taxation and regulation as wholesale power producers.

Representatives backing utilities say power companies pay an unfair premium for the excess power residential solar customers generate. That cost, they say, is then passed onto customers.

But that cost is negligible at best, and is equivalent to about a penny or less, FitzGerald said.

