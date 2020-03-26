Education
March 26, 2020

Some Jefferson County teachers found a creative way Thursday to reach out to their students while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Teachers and staff from Bloom Elementary School formed a motorcade and drove up and down the streets of the Highlands neighborhood around the school.

J. Tyler Franklin | wfpl.org

Students, parents, and teachers exchange enthusiastic waves and greetings from a distance during today’s Bloom Elementary Staff Parade. School staff organized the parade is an effort to remind students that their teachers are thinking of them while schools remain closed.

A cacophonous chorus of car horns and cheers rose from the streets as Bloom teachers, staff and families in the motorcade honked, and waved from their cars. Some had balloons or homemade signs telling students how much they missed them.

Families came out of their houses to wave from the sidewalk, enjoying one another’s company from a safe distance. Some families drove in from farther away, and waved from their own cars parked along the road.

J. Tyler Franklin | wfpl.org

Kentucky schools are closed until at least Apr. 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the state is telling districts to plan remote instruction to May 1.

Teachers and staff from Slaughter Elementary are holding a similar parade on Friday, Mar. 27 at 1 p.m.

Chauncey Elementary had a car parade on Wednesday.

Jess Clark
By Jess Clark @jess_m_clark
Jess Clark is WFPL's Education and Learning Reporter.