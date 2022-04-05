The Bourbon and Beyond music festival announced its lineup Tuesday.

Your 2022 lineup is HERE and we cannot wait to reunite with you September 15-18 🙌 Weekend, Single Day & Camping Passes are on sale NOW for $10 down through April 15th @ https://t.co/yeQhw9SXK1. pic.twitter.com/Ae4pAJDUpQ — Bourbon & Beyond (@BourbonNBeyond) April 5, 2022

The festival is set to take place September 15 through 18 at the Highland Festival Grounds Kentucky Fair and Expo Center.

Headliners include Jack White, Brandi Carlisle, Pearl Jam and Greta Van Fleet.

According to the Bourbon and Beyond website, other acts slated to perform include Ellie King, St. Vincent, Father John Misty and Marcus King.

Ticket packages include single-day passes, weekend passes and VIP passes.

The festival returns after a two-year COVID-19-induced hiatus.