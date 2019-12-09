The college football bowl selections have been announced for area programs.

Louisville will take on Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30 in Nashville.

The Cardinals qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2017 under new coach Scott Satterfield.

The Bulldogs had to win three of their last four games to become bowl eligible for a 10th straight year.

The Kentucky Wildcats will make their first appearance in the Belk Bowl on New Year’s Eve in Charlotte, North Carolina, where they will face Virginia Tech. This will be the 20th meeting between the two schools, and first since 1987. The Wildcats lead the series 11-6 with two games ending in ties.

Indiana is set to face Tennessee in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, on Jan. 2. The Hoosiers are enjoying one of their best seasons in decades. They’ve won eight games for the first time since 1993. If they beat the Volunteers, they will have nine wins for the first time since 1967.

Western Kentucky and Western Michigan will meet in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on Dec. 30 in Dallas. The Hilltoppers went 8-4 this season after finishing 3-9 last year.