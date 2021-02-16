With everything the world has been through since the beginning of the year, you’d be forgiven (at least within our pardoning powers) for almost missing that Ash Wednesday is this week. February 17, 2021 starts the solemn season of Lent for Catholics and many other Christian faiths across the city and the world.

As with everything else in our lives, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed how people will observe Lent this year. Especially when it comes to their social calendar. But fear not: You can still get your Friday evening fish fix.

Here’s our annual guide to the Louisville fish fry scene, 2021. This information comes from the Archdiocese of Louisville. Officials note that the chart includes parishes that responded to a request for information about fish fries. Don’t see yours on here? Contact the individual parish for more information.

This table is searchable. Fried fish? Check. Hush puppies? Check. Drive-thru? Also check. Looking for another side of choice? Type it in the search box below.