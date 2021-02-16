With everything the world has been through since the beginning of the year, you’d be forgiven (at least within our pardoning powers) for almost missing that Ash Wednesday is this week. February 17, 2021 starts the solemn season of Lent for Catholics and many other Christian faiths across the city and the world.
As with everything else in our lives, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed how people will observe Lent this year. Especially when it comes to their social calendar. But fear not: You can still get your Friday evening fish fix.
Here’s our annual guide to the Louisville fish fry scene, 2021. This information comes from the Archdiocese of Louisville. Officials note that the chart includes parishes that responded to a request for information about fish fries. Don’t see yours on here? Contact the individual parish for more information.
This table is searchable. Fried fish? Check. Hush puppies? Check. Drive-thru? Also check. Looking for another side of choice? Type it in the search box below.
|Parish
(Louisville unless noted)
|Zip
|Information
(Fridays only unless indicated.)
|All Saints
|40071
|February 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26: Dinner 4:00-8:00 p.m., drive-thru only. Menu:
Fish dinners and fish sandwiches only
|St. Albert the Great
|40222
|February 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19: Dinner 5:00-7:30 p.m., drive-thru only, enter through the main entrance on Girard Drive Only! Online ordering will be available. Please visit www.stalbert.org and look for the fish fry ordering button on the home page.
Menu:
Fish Dinner $8.75 Shrimp Dinner $8.75 Fish Sandwich $6.50 Kids Fish Dinner $7.75
Kids Cheese Pizza Dinner $4.00
|St. Aloysius, Shepherdsville
|40165
|February 12, 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19: Dinner 5:00-7:30 p.m., drive-thru only. COVID-19 Restrictions: Workers will be wearing face masks
|St. Athanasius
|40219
|February 12, 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26: Dinner 5:00-7:30 p.m.
|St. Augustine
|40203
|February 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26: 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m., Hines Hall Gymnasium—take out only, no faxed orders. Mask required to enter.
Menu:
Fried and baked white fish only, macaroni and cheese, mixed greens, green beans, coleslaw, cornbread
|St. Benedict, Lebanon Junction
|40150
|February 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19: Lunch 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.; Dinner 2:00-8:00 p.m., drive-thru only.
COVID-19 Restrictions: Workers will be wearing face masks
|St. Bernard, Liberty
|42539
|February 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26: Lunch 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.; Dinner 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the cafeteria
|St. Edward
|40299
|February 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26: Dinner 5:00-7:30 p.m., gymnasium, carry out only. Menu:
Fish Sandwiches, French Fries, Slaw, Onion Rings, Macaroni & Cheese, Fish Tacos
|St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
|40229
|February 12, 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26: Dinner Only 4:00-7:00 p.m., carryout ordering & pickup from gym, drive-thru.
COVID-19 Restrictions: Must wear face mask and physical distancing Menu:
Hand-breaded Fried Fish, Baked Fish, Pan Fried Oysters, Cheese pizza, Onion rings, Green beans, Mac & Cheese, Cole slaw, Corn-on-cob, & Fries
For carryout orders: Place and pickup orders from the gym between 4:00-7:00 p.m.
For Drive-thru orders only: Call in order on Friday to (502) 969-0004 or (502) 966-0661 between 2:30-6:00 p.m. Orders will be filled upon arrival from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Do not leave order on
answering machine, keep calling until you reach a person to take your order. Cash or check only
|St. Francis of Assisi
|40205
|February 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26: Dinner 5:00-8:00 p.m., curbside pick-up only, online ordering available.
Menu:
Fried/baked cod, oysters, shrimp, and pizza
|St. Francis Xavier, Mt. Washington
|40047
|February 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26: Dinner 4:00-7:00 p.m., curbside carryout only
|Holy Family
|40213
|February 12, 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26: Lunch 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.; Dinner 4:30-7:00 p.m., drive- thru only
|St. John the Baptist
|40162
|February 26, March 12, 26: Dinner 5:00-7:00 p.m., Community Building, Social distancing will be in
place and call-in orders for “To Go” will be accepted. Contact Elaine Geer, 270-763-2202.
|St. John Paul II
|40220
|February 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26: Lunch 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.; Dinner 5:00-7:30 p.m., Community Center, carryout only, social distancing and masks required. Call ahead or fax orders to 502-456- 6468.
Menu: Fried fish Sandwich $6.00, Baked Fish Sandwich $6.00, Fish Tacos (2) $6.00; Sides: Onion Rings, Macaroni & Cheese, French Fries, Coleslaw, Green Beans, Rice
|St. Joseph, Bardstown
|40004
|February 12, 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26: Dinner 4:30-7:00 p.m., drive-thru and carryout only. Menu:
Adult meal $10~ Fish, Bread, Hush Puppies, Fries, Green Beans, Cole slaw and Dessert Children meal $5~ Fish or Pizza, Fries and Dessert
|St. Lawrence
|40216
|February 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26: Dinner 5:00-8:00 p.m., drive-thru only, online ordering at
https://www.stl-lawrence.org/, credit cards accepted.
|St. Margaret Mary
|40222
|February 19, 26, March 5,12, 19: Dinner 5:00-8:00 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only online ordering and carry out will be available. See our full menu
and place your order at www.smmfishfry.com.
|St. Martha
|40218
|February 19, March 5, 19: Dinner 5:00-7:30 p.m., drive-thru only, please remain in car and wear a mask when ordering and picking up.
Menu:
Fish box, $10, includes one piece of fish, fries, slaw and choice of bread. Rolled oysters, $5 each. Credit/debit cards preferred.
|Mary Queen of Peace
|40216
|February 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26: Dinner 4:30-6:30 p.m., gym, carryout only. Menu:
Fish sandwich with sides of green beans, mac & cheese, Coleslaw, and French fries.
|St. Michael
|40299
|February 12, 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26: Dinner 4:30-8:00 p.m., drive-thru ordering and online ordering w/ curbside pickup only: https://www.toasttab.com/saint-michaels-catholic-church. Menu:
Entrees: Fried Fish, Baked Fish, Fried Oysters & Cheese Pizza Appetizers: Mozzarella Sticks & Onion Rings
Sides: French Fries, Green Beans, Slaw & Mac N Cheese
|Most Blessed Sacrament
|40215
|February 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26: Dinner 4:00-7:00 p.m., Pioneer Hall, 1125 Hathaway Avenue, carryout only, credit cards accepted, limited seating inside dining following Covid-19 guidelines.
|Our Lady of Mount Carmel
|40214
|February 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26: Dinner 4:30-7:00 p.m., drive-thru only, raffling 50/50 chance at
$5.00 each drawing on March 26 at 7:00 p.m. Gaming license #0098. Menu:
Fish Dinner with three sides French fries, slaw, mac & cheese, and 3 Hush Puppies, also Shrimp Dinner with 3 sides and Oysters.
|St. Patrick
|40245
|February 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26: Dinner 5:00-8:00 p.m., carry out/curbside only, Call 502-719- 0378 or order online https://stpatlou.org, cash, checks and credit cards accepted, discounts for senior citizens, first responders and military.
Menu:
Best Fish in Louisville!! plus Shrimp, Clam Chowder, Lobster Bisque, Cheese Pizza & Sides (All Items ‘a la carte’)
|St. Paul
|40258
|February 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26, April 2 (Good Friday): Dinner 4:30-7:30 p.m., drive-thru only
|St. Peter the Apostle
|40258
|February 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26: Dinner 5:00-8:00 p.m., St. Andrew Academy Gym, 7724 Columbine Drive, Louisville, KY 40258, drive-thru and possible carryout. Must have mask and follow
social distancing.
|St. Raphael
|40205
|February 19, 26, March 5, 12: Dinner 5:00-7:30 p.m., drive-thru only. Menu:
1 piece Fried Fish Dinner $10.00, 2 piece Fried Fish Dinner $12.00.
Dinners include French Fries, Mac N Cheese and Coleslaw.
Cheese Pizza Kids Meal $5.00 and includes 2 pieces of pizza, French Fries and Mac N Cheese. Please enter from Bardstown Road into the Church Parking Lot and proceed to the back lot. Exit will be on Lancashire Avenue.
|St. Rita
|40219
|February 12, 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26: Dinner 4:30-7:30 p.m., Gym, carryout only
|St. Thomas More
|40214
|February 12, 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26, April 2 (Good Friday): Dinner 5:00-8:00 p.m., drive-thru only.
Menu (limited, due to Covid-19):
Fish sandwiches, fries, cole slaw, mac and cheese