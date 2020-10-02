WFPL reporters are listening to the tapes – this story will be updated.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office has made public more than 20 hours of audio recordings of grand jury proceedings related to the Breonna Taylor case.

The release of the tapes will not answer some prominent questions: notably, whether the prosecutors recommended any charges beyond those the grand jury indicted on, or how they summarized the case in statements to the grand jury. Those were not recorded because they are not evidence, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s office announcing compliance with the order Friday.

The audio is at times inaudible. Prosecutors played for the jurors interviews that Louisville Metro Police officers gave to both the Public Integrity Unit and the Attorney General’s own investigators, resulting in a recording of a recording. And the grand jurors weren’t near the mic when they asked their questions.

Knock Or No-Knock?

Several LMPD officers said in statements that they knocked several times and announced before entering Taylor’s apartment with a battering ram. The officers said a neighbor came out and told them to knock it off and leave her alone.

The LMPD has contended that officers knocked and announced, even though most witnesses told police they didn’t hear an announcement and the warrant was obtained as a “no-knock warrant.”

Officer Myles Cosgrove, one of three officers who fired, said the knocking went on for about 90 seconds in a statement he gave Sept. 18 that was played for the grand jury.

“I feel that we are out there knocking on this door way too long due to the other factors that happened while we were knocking on the door,” he said.

The Lack Of Body Cameras

According to testimony before the grand jury, there was no body camera footage until after the incident. Tony James, an officer who was photographed wearing a body camera after Taylor was shot and killed, thought he had activated it but he hadn’t, according to a male speaker from the attorney general’s office (either the prosecutor or investigator). Though other officers weren’t wearing body cameras, his failure to activate his would constitute a violation of LMPD’s rules.

Hankison Firing Blindly

The transcript from SWAT Sgt. Brandon Hogan, who was interviewed as part of the investigation was read into the record. Hogan was asked, as a SWAT operator and generally speaking, if he would ever fire his weapon into a window with blinds or otherwise obscured.

“No… you’re accountable for every round,” he said. “If you do not have good target ID identification, that they are a threat, you cannot shoot. That was just that’s basic academy stuff. In regards to shooting through a window and stuff like that. We even on like patrol or whatever, whatever position you may be in, you still cannot fire into an unknown. You don’t know what’s behind it. You don’t know if there’s kids.”

Former Officer Brett Hankison fired blindly from outside through the patio, according to the evidence.

Judge Ordered Release Of Tapes Often Kept Secret

A Jefferson County judge ordered the release as part of criminal proceedings against former Louisville Metro Police detective Brett Hankison. Lawyers for Taylor’s family as well as politicians and concerned citizens have been calling for the release of the recordings and other evidence presented to the grand jury since last week. That’s when the grand jury indicted Hankison on wanton endangerment charges for bullets that entered an apartment of Taylor’s neighbors.

No one was charged for Taylor’s killing.

During a news conference last week explaining the wanton endangerment charges, Cameron said his office’s investigation showed — “and the grand jury agreed” — that Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove were justified in shooting Taylor because her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired at them first. Walker has said he shot at the plainclothes officers breaking down Taylor’s door because he thought they were intruders.

At the time, Cameron declined to specify what evidence or charges were brought to the grand jury.

“They got to hear and listen to all the testimony and made the determination that Detective Hankison was the one that needed to be indicted,” he said.

But in a Monday evening statement, Cameron said the only charge prosecutors recommended was wanton endangerment.

Hours after Judge Ann Bailey Smith’s original order to file the recordings publicly, an anonymous grand juror from the case filed a lawsuit that went beyond public release of the recordings. The juror also asked that Cameron’s office publish transcripts of the proceedings, and asked the court for protection from repercussions for speaking publicly about the case.