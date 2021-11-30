The man who was the focus of a night of police raids that resulted in the killing of Breonna Taylor last year was sentenced in Jefferson County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Jamarcus Glover pleaded guilty to two charges of cocaine possession and one charge of drug trafficking. All other charges, including one for organized crime, were dismissed.

Judge Mitch Perry approved a plea deal offered by prosecutors that will have Glover serve five years of probation. As part of that, Glover is expected to return to his home state of Mississippi, if officials there agree to supervise his probation. Until then, he’ll be on home incarceration in Louisville.

Police raided Taylor’s apartment on March 13, 2020, as part of a larger narcotics investigation focusing on Glover, her ex-boyfriend. Glover told the Courier-Journal that Taylor was not involved in the drug trade.

When police entered Taylor’s apartment by force after midnight, her current boyfriend Kenneth Walker fired his gun once. Police returned 32 shots, striking Taylor multiple times and killing her. Walker later said he thought they were intruders.

Sam Aguiar, a local lawyer representing Taylor’s family, said in a statement Tuesday that the sentencing proved police should have never conducted the raids. He said police wasted resources and took Taylor’s life just to try to find “a little dope.”

“Meanwhile, the actual violent criminals of our city continue to get away with murder,” Aguiar said.

Glover is expected back in court on Thursday for another sentencing for a cocaine possession charge. A spokesperson for Commonwealth’s Attorney Thomas Wine said that charge could increase his probation to six years.