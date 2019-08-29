Prominent Kentucky broadcaster Matt Jones is planning to take a step toward running as a Democrat for the seat held by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell by forming an exploratory committee.

Jones said Thursday he expects to make a final decision on whether to enter the campaign after this year’s November election.

Jones is expected to file paperwork in coming days to form the exploratory committee. Doing so will allow him to raise money that can be used for polling and other expenses while determining whether to become a candidate.

Other Democrats in the race include former Marine combat aviator Amy McGrath and political newcomer Mike Broihier. McGrath narrowly lost a race for the U.S. House last year.

McConnell is seeking a seventh term in 2020.