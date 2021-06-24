On June 19, 1981, three teenagers tragically drowned at Booker T. Washington Park during what was then the largest Juneteenth celebration in Texas. They had been taken into police custody after a small bag of marijuana and a joint had been found.

Listen as Kelly tells Darryl the difficult story of the Comanche Three and how the community of Limestone County Texas continues to deal with the aftermath forty years later. (Correction from audio: 1,400 people attended the funeral mentioned, not 14,000 — Kelly just can’t read numbers so early in the morning.)

Listen to the episode:



https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/appalachamerica/20210405163541-W2AAEpisode1GinaMcCarthy.mp3

Butter Pecan Podcast is a show that looks at the wild and ridiculous racist tropes in the food you know and probably love. Darryl Goodner and Kelly Nusz dismantle those tropes and work to create something new.