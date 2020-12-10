Thursday marks the first night of Hanukkah. And, while public health officials continue to urge people to not gather in-person during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Louisville Jewish community is finding new and creative ways to celebrate the Festival of Lights.

Virtual Hanukkiah Lightings:

Fox Family Hanukkah Menorah

For the 63rd year, the Fox Family Hanukkah Menorah at UofL Health – Medical Center East will be lit beginning on the first night of Hanukkah, Dec. 10, at 5:15 p.m. This hanukkiah is a tribute to Hilda Fox, who was the head nurse at Jewish Hospital for many years. She died in 1956 on the fourth night of Hanukkah, according to a news release. Because of COVID-19, there will be no family dinner this year and only “assigned” members of the Fox family will light the candles each night.

Community Hanukkah menorah lighting with some comedy

Louisville Council of Jewish Congregations will host a virtual “community-wide menorah lighting” Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Performances, including one from comedian Raanan Hershberg, will start at 6:50 p.m. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube.

Live Entertainment & Arts:

AJ Festive ‘Sunday Night Live’

Congregation Adath Jeshurun in Louisville hosts a virtual Hanukkah celebration Dec. 13 starting at 7 p.m. It will be streamed on Facebook Live, and will feature a Hanukkah menorah lighting, as well as Hanukkah songs and stories.

The Temple Young Adults’ virtual Hanukkah Art & Crafts night

On Dec. 19 at 6:30, the young adult group at The Temple, Kentucky’s oldest and largest Jewish congregation according to its website, will hold an online arts and crafts event for 21- to 34-year-olds to celebrate Hanukkah. The virtual presentation will include how-tos on making your own menorah and frying up some latkes. Materials will be supplied to those who register by Dec. 14 and to be picked up at The Temple.

‘Eight Days of Chanukah’ from Temple Shalom

Temple Shalom in Louisville will have holiday programming each of the eight nights, starting Dec. 10 with a candle lighting, which will happen each night, and a concert. Other nights will feature the Great Chanukah Challah Drive-By — not virtual, but a socially distanced way to get a take-home bundle of challah bread, candles and Hanukkah gelt chocolate candy — comedy, a pet pageant, crafts, a virtual party, Texas Hold’em and a sing-a-long.

Online Cooking Classes:

PJ Library Sticky Fingers Virtual Hanukkah Cooking Class for Children

Two of these cooking sessions will be held on Dec. 13, one for kids grades K-4 at 2 p.m. and another for pre-K-2nd grade at 4 p.m. Classes are free, but require advance registration and are capped at 12 families for each session.

Jewish Community of Louisville also has shared a cache of Hanukkah resources on its website, such as video tutorials on how to make delicious latkes, like the one below.