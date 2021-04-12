Democrat Charles Booker says he’s forming an exploratory committee as he weighs a follow-up Senate race in 2022 against Republican incumbent Rand Paul in Kentucky.

Booker’s progressive campaign came up just short in last year’s Democratic primary. Booker is a Black former state lawmaker from Louisville. In his announcement Monday, he continued to tout themes from his campaign last year. Those themes include racial and economic justice, universal access to health care and environmental activism.

He would face an uphill challenge against Paul. The incumbent is a libertarian-leaning conservative and ally of former President Donald Trump.