There are still opportunities to celebrate Chanukah and Jewish heritage in Louisville. Here are a few of those events:

Young Adult Hanukkah Crafts & Cocktails will be held in the Heideman Auditorium for an evening of holiday-themed arts and crafts and libations. It’s 21 and up, and COVID vaccinations are required.

Date: Dec. 4, 6 – 8 p.m. More info here .

Keneseth Israel will host a Chanukah party at Ten20 Craft Brewery.

Date: Dec. 4. Email rsvp@kenesethisrael.com for reservations.

The Kentucky Chanukah Extravaganza includes bowling, a bounce house, a large coloring page, and Kentucky U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth will light a 20-foot tall Chanukah menorah. The festivities will conclude with a mitzvah; the nonprofit Project Friendship will distribute gifts to families in need.

Date Dec. 5, 5 p.m. at Fourth Street Live.

Louisville Jewish Poetry Night is back after an 18-month, COVID-induced, hiatus. You can catch it at Vines Wine Bar & Spirit Shop.

Date: Dec. 13, 6:30 p.m. Info here .

And a few more cultural happenings that might peak your interest:

Drag Daddy Productions presents “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” starring Gilda Wabbit at Play Louisville. The musical centers on a genderqueer East German singer named Hedwig Robinson.

Dates: Dec. 2 – 5. Info on tickets here .

La Raza Soñadora hosts a Christmas event, a night of live music and food at Logan Street Market.

Date: Dec. 2, 5 – 10 p.m. Details here .

And tis’ the season for the NoCo Holiday Market. It’s later this month in Jeffersonville, Indiana, featuring crafts and artisan works.

Date: Dec. 11, 2 – 8 p.m. Details here .

Norman Spencer “Black in Bluegrass” solo exhibition is up at Garner Narrative in Louisville.

Dates: Now – Dec. 19. Artist reception Dec. 4. More info here .

In case you missed it…

Tis’ the season for “The Nutcracker,” and this Louisville dance company is doing a rather different take on the holiday staple. Learn about Ambo Dance Theatre’s “The Graham Cracker.”

U.S. regional theaters took a hit from COVID-19, but it’s not all doom and gloom, according to a new survey of the industry from the national organization Theatre Communications Group.

The MELANnaire Marketplace opened in Louisville recently. It gives Black-owned businesses a space to showcase their work.

Kentucky Shakespeare has announced its 2022 season. It will be its “longest professional run” in Central Park in the company’s 60-plus-year history.

A Louisville nonprofit recently launched an initiative to collect and distribute products for Black hair care for Black people who are experiencing homelessness.

The Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts is now accepting applications for its 2022 summer program, which will boast a double-sized student population due to federal stimulus funds.

A must read before you start your holiday shopping: WFPL reporter Breya Jones has this guide on how to be a kinder consumer this holiday season.

Mark your calendars. Dec. 9 is Holiday Music Trivia Night with WUOL and WFPK. So grab your festive sweater and bring your A game to Gravely Brewing for some friendly trivia competition.

A minimalist music tradition made its return to Louisville. NovemberGroup is a gathering of musicians who came together on Thanksgiving eve to play Terry Riley’s “In C.”

WUOL has created this interactive click-and-play advent calendar for your holiday musical enjoyment.

