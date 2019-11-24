The scenic loop through Cherokee Park will be closed to vehicle traffic on the last Sunday of each month, starting on Sunday, November 24.

Stephanie George with the Olmsted Parks Conservancy says she hopes people come out, experience the park and share their thoughts on social media.

“What we’re hearing from people around the area, on Instagram and social media, everyone has been sharing the content and is really excited about it,” she said.

Earlier this fall more than 3,000 visitors gathered in Cherokee park for the second annual Hayride on the Hill. George said several people commented on the car-free experience.

“We heard a lot of great feedback from both neighbors and park visitors that they enjoyed being able to walk the loop and have a serene experience without cars driving by,” she said.

So the conservancy got together with Louisville Parks and Recreation and began speaking with people who live near the park.

“The biggest concern we originally had was parking and park access and that’s why we really worked with neighbors to make sure they were comfortable,” George said.

But after reaching out, they learned neighbors are excited to enjoy the scenic path without that added worries of vehicle traffic, she said.

The scenic loop is set to be car-free the last Sunday of each month from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking lots will still be available at Cochran Hill and near Ledge Road, George said.