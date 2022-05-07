Churchill Downs was buzzing early Saturday as thousands of people arrived for the first full-capacity Kentucky Derby since 2019.

Spectators said they were excited for the celebration to be back in full swing after two years of COVID-19 restrictions.

5:20 p.m.

It was 20-year-old Dane Howell’s first Derby, as a spectator and as a performer. Howell recently finished his sophomore year at the University of Louisville and will be performing “My Old Kentucky Home” with the U of L marching band ahead of the big race. He said the vibe at Churchill Downs has been “fantastic.”

“It’s so fun being back in some sense of normalcy, seeing all the people, all the races, being here with my friends,” Howell said. “It’s a great time.”

Howell and about 160 of his bandmates, including 20-year-old Gilbert Cox, have spent several weeks preparing for this moment.

“It’s really interesting to see how many different people are here, and how Louisville, and really the nation, comes together around this event,” Cox said.

Last year, only a small portion of the band performed the state song at the Derby due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. And in 2020, Churchill Downs modified the song’s presentation at a spectator-less Derby following a summer of racial justice protests in the city, having it performed by a solo bugler.

“It’s so great, making music with our colleagues and our peers, being together again as a full band,” Howell said. “And I feel like it has so much more power and meaning for the spectators and the Derby as a whole. It’s just great to be back together in full form.”

The band will be accompanied by the U of L choir.

2:55 p.m.

Marilyn Shiner was at the track with a group of friends she’s hosting at her home, something she does every year for Derby.

“We always say if you lived in a town where the Super Bowl was being run, would you not go? Of course you do,” Shiner said. “I live in Kentucky, I have a home in Louisville. I will always be at the Downs.”

Shiner didn’t have guests over for the last two Derby days due to the pandemic. The 2020 Run for the Roses was held in September with no paid attendees, and last year’s crowd was scaled back.

Shiner was happy to return to a sense of normalcy this year.

“It’s everything you ever think it could be, truly: the laughter, the friendships, dressing up and looking pretty with each other,” Shiner said.

One of Shiner’s friends, Ellen Jung, said she was happy to see the large crowds.

“It kind of lessens your anxiety. You’re hopeful things are going to get fully back to this at one point,” Jung said.

Shiner, Jung and the rest of their group were gathered near Churchill Downs’ red carpet. Celebrities like New Edition, Star Jones and Jason Aldean made appearances.

Ken Hollis, a Louisville resident who has attended Derby in the past, was there to catch a glimpse of the stars.

“We were here yesterday for the Oaks, and seeing all the people come together to have so much after the COVID years, it was just incredible,” Hollis said.

Gov. Andy Beshear walked the red carpet with his family before holding a news conference to celebrate the day.

“We’re at the safest point we’ve been at for a long time,” Beshear said. “I like to think when people turn and look at Kentucky, they see all the special things Team Kentucky has to offer and they don’t just like to visit. They like to invest, they like to move and they see what an incredible place it is to live.”

When asked about former President Donald Trump’s apparent fundraiser at the track, Beshear said “the great thing about the Kentucky Derby is we welcome everybody.”

“Hopefully we put any divisions aside, hopefully we focus more on the race in front of us than any races in our future,” Beshear said. “Kentucky is welcoming to anybody who wants to come to this track, the former president included.”

A Trump-affiliated super PAC called MAGA, Again! is scheduled to hold a $75,000 per-person fundraiser at Churchill Downs on Derby Day, according to an invitation distributed by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

This story has been updated. Stephanie Wolf contributed to this story.